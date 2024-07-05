Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalls ripping Nana Patekar’s shirt on ‘Parinda’ set

‘Parinda’ is considered one of the finest works from celebrated director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and actor Nana Patekar. However, due to both men being hot-headed, clashes and fights were common on set. Recalling one incident, Vidhu revealed he once tore Nana Patekar’s shirt during a heated argument.

Recently, Vidhu Vinod Chopra appeared on the music reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ to promote his blockbuster ’12th Fail’. Host Aditya Narayan asked him about his relationship with ‘Welcome’ actor Nana Patekar, known for his similar temperament.

Reflecting on this, the filmmaker shared anecdotes from ‘Parinda’ and their working dynamics. Vidhu recalled, “I first saw Nana in a play called Purush. It’s important to note that back then, I never used to curse. I was a well-behaved young man from Kashmir. But that changed because of Nana.” He humorously added that Nana’s penchant for swearing rubbed off on him during their collaborations.

Discussing the incident with the torn shirt, Vidhu mentioned a scene in ‘Parinda’ where Nana, exhausted from a day’s shoot, questioned the need to show tears for his character’s deceased wife. An argument ensued, culminating in Vidhu tearing Nana’s shirt. The police on set intervened, exclaiming, “We’re here to protect you, not break up fights!” Despite their clashes, the emotional intensity added authenticity to the scene, as Vidhu explained, “The tears you see in his eyes are real; we had just fought. Later, we hugged it out, and he admitted he was nervous about the scene. That’s how ‘Parinda’ was made.”

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Nana Patekar reflected on his dynamic with Vidhu, confessing he would get annoyed when the director yelled “action!” too loudly. Humorously, Nana joked that every encounter with Vidhu made him wish it could be their last.

Following ‘Parinda’, the actor-director duo never collaborated again, yet the film remains a pinnacle of Indian cinema. Alongside Nana Patekar, ‘Parinda’ starred Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff.