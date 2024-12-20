Vidhu Vinod Chopra confirms ‘3 Idiots’ sequel and ‘Munna Bhai 3’

Following the massive success of ‘12th Fail,’ Vidhu Vinod Chopra is looking forward to reviving two of his beloved titles. The producer has confirmed the sequel of his era-defining smash hit ‘3 Idiots.’ Moreover, the beloved franchise of Bollywood, ‘Munna Bhai’ is getting a third film. Both ‘3 Idiots’ and the ‘Munna Bhai’ series find an integral space in the filmography of all stakeholders. Notably, Rajkumar Hirani has directed all the titles. Chopra’s confirmation comes after the ‘Dunki’ maker confirmed working on the script of ‘Munna Bhai 3.’ Fans have high expectations from the upcoming titles given their unprecedented success and their status in the history of Indian cinema.

During his conversation with Dainik Bhaskar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra spilt the beans about the ambitious projects he has planned. “I am writing both 2 Idiots and Munna Bhai 3. On top of that, I am trying to make a film for kids. The film’s title hasn’t been decided yet. I am also writing a horror comedy, and it is very interesting.” The filmmaker iterated his interest in prioritising quality over quality with the sequels. While he could bank on their popularity, he wants to adhere to the films’ legacy and create films with substance. “First, we will write for 1-2 years. Then it should be made. I think the possibility of 2 Idiots and Munna Bhai 3 is there soon.”

Meanwhile, in a previous interview, director Rajkumar Hirani got candid about reviving Sanjay Dutt’s Munna and Arshad Warsi’s Circuit. He said, “I have five half-finished scripts for Munna Bhai. I spent six months on a script, reach the interval, and it just wouldn’t go beyond that. There is a Munna Bhai LLB, Munna Bhai Chal Base, Munna Bhai Chale Amreeka, and more.” Hirani added, “The most important factor is that the next instalment has to get better than the previous films. But now, I have a unique idea.”

Meanwhile, ‘3 Idiots’ stars Amir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. Kareena Kapoor and Boman Irani also appear in key roles. On the other hand, the duo of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi as Munna and Circuit starred in ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’ and ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai.’