Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif is his honest critic, but she doesn’t want it back

Vicky Kaushal is loving the honesty at home, but knows better than to return the favour, especially when the critic is none other than his wife, Katrina Kaif.

In a candid conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan for a special segment by ‘The Hollywood Reporter India’, Vicky opened up about the dynamics of receiving feedback from Katrina, who’s known to be fiercely candid when it comes to critiquing her husband’s work.

But here’s the twist: while she doesn’t hold back, she definitely doesn’t want the same treatment in return.

The chat brought together two stars at milestones in their careers: Vicky, who has completed 10 years in the film industry, and Kareena, marking her silver jubilee with 25 years in the business.

Naturally, the conversation turned personal, and that’s when Vicky gave fans a delightful peek into what post-premiere reviews look like in the Kaushal-Kaif household.

“She’s very honest,” he said of Katrina. “She’ll tell it like it is: this was good, this was not so good, this could’ve been better.” And while Vicky admits that her no-filter feedback can be tough to hear, it’s something he values deeply. “It’s rare to get that kind of clarity right after a film screening,” he explained, adding that Katrina is usually considerate about the effort that goes into acting. “She knows the hard work behind it, so sometimes she’ll cushion it, but mostly, she’s straightforward, which I actually love.”

Kareena, laughing, wished her husband Saif Ali Khan would offer such unfiltered feedback, prompting Vicky to jump in with a cheeky truth: “Even Katrina wouldn’t want that!”

“She wouldn’t want me to do the same,” he admitted. “The first step has to be encouragement. Then you can slip in the criticism.”