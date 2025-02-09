Vicky Kaushal relishes litti chokha in Patna: “Garda uda diya”

Vicky Kaushal, known for his roles in films like ‘Raazi’, recently took a detour from his hectic promotional schedule for his upcoming film ‘Chhaava’ to indulge in one of Bihar’s most beloved culinary treasures: Litti Chokha.

The actor, who was in Patna as part of his promotional tour, made sure to visit a local street vendor to savor this iconic dish, much to the delight of his fans.

Vicky, who never misses an opportunity to connect with his audience, shared his experience on Instagram.

Check Vicky Kaushal enjoying litti chokha:

The post, which featured a series of photos and videos, showed him thoroughly enjoying the traditional Bihari delicacy while interacting with fans around the street stall.

His enthusiasm was palpable, as he couldn’t resist expressing how much he relished the local flavours. “Patna aakar Litti Chokha kaise miss kar jaayein??? Garda uda diya!” he captioned the post, meaning, “How can you miss Litti Chokha when in Patna? It was amazing!”

Apart from his food journey, Vicky is gearing up for the release of ‘Chhaava’, a period drama ready to hit theatres on February 14. In this film, he portrays the legendary Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film explores the ruler’s powerful reign starting from his coronation in 1681.

In an earlier conversation with the media during promotions in Jaipur, Vicky shared insights into his preparation for the role. He revealed the challenges of playing a historical figure and the extensive training involved, both physically and mentally, to accurately represent the time period.

“It’s a lot of hard work to bring history to life, especially when it involves a huge budget and a complex narrative,” he said, acknowledging the difficulty in recreating the past authentically.

Following ‘Chhaava’, Vicky is also going to star in ‘Mahavatar’, a film based on Indian mythology, where he will portray the revered warrior sage Parashurama. The film is slated for release in December 2026.