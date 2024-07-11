Vicky Kaushal reflects on 12-year bollywood journey with throwback picture

Vicky Kaushal has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with a string of notable performances since his debut. From acclaimed roles in ‘Masaan,’ ‘Raazi,’ to ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike,’ he has consistently showcased his acting prowess. Recently, he garnered attention not just for his acting but also for his dancing skills in the song ‘Tauba Tauba’ from the upcoming film ‘Bad Newz,’ which has gone viral on the internet. Reflecting on his journey in the industry, Vicky shared a throwback picture from 12 years ago.

On Instagram, the ‘Sardar Udham’ star posted a photo from his early audition days, holding a board with his details scribbled on it. Another picture followed, showing him surrounded by eager fans seeking a glimpse of the actor. Gratefully acknowledging his evolution from aspiring newcomer to a star with a massive fan base, Vicky captioned the post, “This day, 12 years apart… nothing is overnight. Ever so grateful for all your love and blessings.”

Since sharing the post, Vicky has been inundated with congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues alike. Mrunal Thakur expressed her joy with, “My heart is so happy for you @vickykaushal09,” while actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee humorously remarked, “Yeh slate pehchana pehchana sa lag rah hai (This slate board seems familiar).” Ranveer Singh and Richa Chadha also chimed in, celebrating Vicky’s journey and recalling fond memories from their time together in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur.’

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his personal life, including his marriage and his experience of fasting on Karva Chauth. He also revealed that his wife Katrina Kaif appreciated his dancing skills in ‘Tauba Tauba,’ emphasizing that he’s more of a spontaneous ‘baraati dancer’ rather than a trained one. The song has further cemented Vicky’s reputation as a versatile performer, winning over fans with his charismatic moves.

Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming projects include the eagerly awaited release ‘Bad Newz,’ co-starring Amy Virk and Triptii Dimri, following his appearance in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.