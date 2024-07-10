Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk race toy bikes in ‘Bad Newz’ promotion

As the release date of the romantic comedy ‘Bad Newz’ approaches on July 19, the film’s stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk are leaving no stone unturned in promoting their upcoming movie.

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram recently to share a delightful video from their promotional spree. The video captures a playful bike race between Vicky and his co-star Ammy Virk at a gaming zone. Riding toy bikes, the two actors seem to be thoroughly enjoying themselves, radiating carefree vibes reminiscent of childhood.

Captioning the video with a touch of humor, Vicky wrote, “We believe in (un)healthy competition! @ammyvirk”

‘Bad Newz’ is anticipated to bring a blend of laughter and romance to theaters. It features a talented ensemble cast led by Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. Fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the on-screen chemistry and comedic timing promised by the film.

Adding to the excitement, the makers recently unveiled another track from the film titled ‘Janam,’ by Vishal Mishra. The song highlights the sizzling chemistry between Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, further fueling anticipation for the movie’s release.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, ‘Bad Newz’ delves into a comedic yet heartfelt narrative centered around unexpected fatherhood dilemmas, weaving humor and chaos into its storyline. The recently released trailer introduces Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as protagonists navigating these unexpected challenges, with Triptii Dimri adding to the comic mayhem.

The film promises a fresh take on its genre, blending emotional depth with rib-tickling humor. Notably, ‘Bad Newz’ draws parallels to the 2019 hit ‘Good Newwz’. The movie featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Co-produced by Anand Tiwari, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Amritpal Singh Bindra, ‘Bad Newz’ boasts a script penned by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja. The film is ready to hit theaters on July 19, promising audiences a rollercoaster ride of emotions and laughter.