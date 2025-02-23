Vicky Kaushal on ‘Chhaava’ success: ‘No more an unsung hero’

Vicky Kaushal is riding high on the success of his latest historical drama, ‘Chhaava’. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film brings the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to the big screen, with Vicky in the titular role and Akshaye Khanna portraying Emperor Aurangzeb. The cast also features Rashmika Mandanna and Divya Dutta.

The film has sparked widespread interest in the legacy of Sambhaji Maharaj, and audiences have embraced Vicky’s portrayal with open arms.

Overwhelmed by the love, the actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share his gratitude. Posting a still from the film, he wrote, “No more an ‘Unsung’ Hero! Thank you everyone… Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj ki Jai.”

Adding to the film’s momentum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also acknowledged ‘Chhaava’ during the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi. Praising Maharashtra’s influence on both Marathi and Hindi cinema, PM Modi highlighted the film’s growing popularity.

“Maharashtra and Mumbai have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films, and ‘Chhaava’ is making waves these days,” he remarked. He also credited Shivaji Sawant’s acclaimed Marathi novel ‘Chhava’ for introducing Sambhaji Maharaj’s valour to a broader audience.

Deeply moved by the recognition, Vicky Kaushal reshared PM Modi’s post of praise towards ‘Chhaava’ on Instagram, expressing his gratitude. “Honoured beyond words! Grateful to Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji. #Chhaava,” he wrote.

Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Yesubai in the film, also shared her appreciation on social media. “Thank you @narendramodi sir. It’s truly an honour,” she posted.