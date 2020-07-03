The year 2020 has so far been full of sad news. It kickstarted on a bad note, especially for the Bollywood industry. While on one hand, everything came to a standstill due to the nationwide lockdown, we also lost some of the gems of the film industry including Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Wajid Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, the list has another name added to it. Ace choreographer Saroj Khan, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital last month after she complained of breathing problems, died due to cardiac arrest on Thursday night. She was 71.

Fondly called ‘Masterji’ , Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2000 songs including “Dola Re Dola” from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, “Ek Do Teen” from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and “Ye Ishq Haaye” from Jab We Met among others, in a career spanning over four decades.

Saroj Khan was in the hospital since June 17 after she complained of breathing difficulties. She had also gone through COVID-19 which returned negative. Her demise is undoubtedly a huge loss for the country.

Saroj’s funeral was held on Friday morning at a cemetery in suburban Malad. “We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days,” her daughter Sukaina told PTI.

Born in 1948, Saroj Khan started her career as a child artiste at the age of 3. Graduating to a back-up dancer in the 1950s, she worked with choreographer B Sohanlal.

According to TOI, the veteran choreographer was long suffering from diabetes and other age-related health ailments. It is being reported that her health started deteriorating on Thursday and she passed away at 1.52 am on Friday.

Saroj Khan is survived by her husband Sohanlal and three children namely – Hamid Khan, Hina Khan and Sukanya Khan.