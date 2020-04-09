Former actress and politician, Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her 72nd birthday on Thursday. On her special day, let us remind you of some of her iconic roles in the history of Bollywood.

Guddi

Helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, the 1971 film saw Jaya essay a school girl in love with a superstar, Dharmendra.

Dhanyee Meye

The comedy-drama revolving around football has is a classic in Bengali film. The film saw a stellar star cast, including Uttam Kumar, Sabitri Chatterjee, Jaya (then Bhaduri), Jahor Roy and Nripati Chattopadhyay.

Mili

Mili was the last film for which SD Burman worked as a music director. Helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Jaya played the titular character, who is suffering from a life-threatening disease. But with her charm and positivity, she wins over her depressed and alcoholic neighbour, played by Amitabh Bachchan.

Abhimaan

Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s greatest creations, Abhimaan showcases a man’s ego, feminism, a working woman’s struggle and test of compatibility between a couple. Jaya played Uma, a village girl talented in singing who marries Subir Kumar (Amitabh Bachchan), a renowned singer. Soon, Uma begins to garner more attention, money and work driving Subir into a spiral of downfall.

Hazaar Chaurasi ki Maa

1998 based on the novel of the same name by Mahasweta Devi, the movie entailed the journey of a mother, Sujata Chatterjee who has lost her son. After his demise, she delves deep into her son’s life and finds that he was a Naxalite. The movie saw Jaya return as an actor after 18 years.

Meanwhile, her family members wished the actress on the occasion. They took to their respective social media handles to wish her mother. While Abhishek shared an adorable photo and message for mum Jaya Bachchan on her birthday, Shweta dug into the family photo archives and shared a throwback picture.