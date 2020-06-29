After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, many people from the film fraternity have paid their tributes to the late actor. Veteran actor Nana Patekar has also joined the bandwagon as he visited Sushant’s family in Patna on Sunday.

A video of Patekar has been making rounds on the internet in which he can be seen meeting with Sushant’s father.

As per a report In The New Indian Express, Nana paid tribute to Sushant by laying flowers next to his framed photograph. He discussed the actor and his works with his family.

Before Patekar, Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari has also paid his final respect to Sushant at his prayer meet in Patna. Actor Akshara Singh also attended the meet.

According to reports, the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room, at his duplex apartment on June 14 and the postmortem report said his death was due to asphyxiation by hanging. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium a day later, after his demise. The funeral was attended by his family, who travelled from Patna, and a bunch of friends from the film and television industry. His ashes were immersed in the Ganga river on June 18 by his father KK Singh, his two sisters and other family members.

Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara, will get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and is an official adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault In Our Stars. Sanjana Sanghi will make her debut in a leading role with the film. It also features a cameo by Saif Ali Khan.