Veer Pahariya: Bollywood’s fresh face who took flight with ‘Sky Force’

Bollywood is always on the lookout for fresh talent, and 2025 has been no different. Among the new names making waves, Veer Pahariya has stood out—not just for his good looks or industry connections, but for his sheer ability to command the screen. His debut in ‘Sky Force’ wasn’t your typical glamorous launch; it was a powerful performance in a patriotic action drama that left critics and audiences talking.

Most newcomers play it safe with rom-coms or light-hearted roles, but Veer took a risk by stepping into ‘Sky Force’, a gripping war drama based on the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. He portrayed Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, a lesser-known but legendary figure in Indian military history. It was a role that required intensity, discipline, and emotional depth—qualities that Veer delivered effortlessly.

The film itself was a high-stakes production, blending high-octane aerial combat sequences with emotional storytelling. Unlike the usual over-the-top action heroes, Veer’s portrayal was rooted in realism. He made the audience feel every moment of the war—his fears, his patriotism, and his unbreakable spirit.

Debut performances often get mixed reviews, but Veer’s was different. His raw, sincere acting left a mark on critics, earning him praise for his expressive eyes and natural screen presence. Even seasoned filmmaker Boney Kapoor was deeply moved by his performance. Recalling Kapoor’s reaction, Veer Pahariya shared, “He was so touched that he felt like he was somewhere else in that moment.”

With ‘Sky Force’ proving to be a game-changer, all eyes are now on Veer’s next move. Will he continue in the action genre, or surprise fans with something entirely different?