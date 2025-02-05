Comedian Pranit More attacked for jokes about Veer Pahariya

Comedian Pranit More has shared a distressing account of being physically attacked after a stand-up show in Solapur on February 2, 2025.

According to More, the incident occurred shortly after he had finished performing at 24K Kraft Brewzz and was meeting fans for selfies.

As the crowd dispersed, a group of 11-12 men, posing as fans, approached him. However, instead of asking for photos, they launched a brutal assault, punching and kicking him.

The attackers allegedly targeted Pranit More because of jokes he made about Bollywood actor Veer Pahariya, who recently made his film debut.

One of the attackers reportedly threatened, “Agli Baar Veer Pahariya baba pe joke maarke dikha!”

In response to the attack, Veer Pahariya issued a statement on his Instagram, expressing his shock and disappointment. He firmly denied any involvement in the assault and condemned the use of violence.

Pahariya, who has been the subject of trolling himself, said that he has always handled criticism with humor and love.

“I would never encourage or support harm towards anyone, let alone someone from the same creative fraternity,” he wrote. He also promised to ensure that those responsible for the assault would be held accountable.

Pahariya extended his apologies to Pranit and his fans, expressing deep regret over the incident.

The comedian’s account raised further concerns regarding the lack of security at the venue, as the 24K Kraft Brewzz reportedly denied access to crucial CCTV footage that could help identify the attackers.

Despite contacting the police for assistance, Pranit claimed that they failed to follow through on their promises of support.