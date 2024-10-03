Vedang Raina on ‘Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka’ rendition for ‘Jigra’

Vedang Raina recently shared an inside look at his experience reimagining a classic Bollywood track, “Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka,” for his upcoming film ‘Jigra’. Known for his role as Reggie Mantle in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ (2023), Vedang’s latest project brings both his acting and musical talents to the forefront.

In a candid interview, Vedang explained how this musical opportunity came about unexpectedly. Initially, he wasn’t even supposed to sing this particular song. He was preparing for a different track when ‘Jigra’’s director, Vasan Bala, made a casual request during a dubbing session, asking Vedang to bring his guitar along.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedang Raina (@vedangraina)

Recalling the moment, Vedang Raina said, “I wasn’t prepared to record ‘Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka’ initially. I was learning it on the fly. I watched a video of myself practicing, looked at the lyrics, and thought, ‘Okay, I think I’ve got it. Let’s do this.’”

What was supposed to be a low-key session turned into something much bigger. Vedang revealed that the song wasn’t originally intended for release—it was meant to be included somewhere during the film’s edit. However, the simplicity and rawness of his rendition caught the attention of the production team.

The turning point came when the teaser for ‘Jigra’ was being cut. The team decided to formally record Vedang’s version of the song in a proper studio setting.

Reflecting on the earlier, rough recording, Vedang laughed about how it had been done in a basic dubbing studio, where the same microphone was used for both guitar and vocals. “It was a very shabby way of recording,” he admitted.

Once the decision was made to include the track in the teaser, Vedang returned to the studio for a more polished version. The recording became official, and soon enough, his rendition was tied to the film’s promotions.

As the moment approached for the teaser’s release, Vedang confessed that a wave of anxiety hit him. Realizing he had just reinterpreted a beloved classic originally sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar, composed by the iconic R.D. Burman, he felt the weight of expectations.

“I had this thought right before it came out: ‘Oh my God, I’ve done a rendition of an R.D. Burman song which Kishore da sang,’” Vedang shared. Being someone who often critiques modern remakes, he worried about the reception, saying, “I’m that person who hears renditions and thinks, ‘They’ve ruined the original.’”

However, the whirlwind of events happened so quickly that he had little time to dwell on it. The recording took place long after filming had wrapped. Before Vedang knew it, his version was out in the world, attached to the film’s teaser.