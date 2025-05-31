Varun Dhawan wraps Scotland shoot of ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’; shares BTS moments

Big news from Varun Dhawan camp! The actor just wrapped up the Scotland shoot for his upcoming rom-com ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ and shared some fun behind-the-scenes snaps with fans.

What makes it even more special? Varun’s entire family—including his dad, legendary director David Dhawan, and mom Karuna Dhawan—were spotted on set, making this a true family affair.

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram on Friday with a heartfelt post: “It’s a schedule wrap for us here in Scotland on #haijawaanitohishqhonahai. So many days everyone pulling together to make this happen. Bringing you all the laughs soon. Now back home.”

The film is a classic David Dhawan project, blending his signature slapstick comedy style with a fresh, modern vibe.

Alongside Varun, the star-studded cast includes Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, and Pooja Hegde, with supporting roles filled by actors like Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Chunkey Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar.

Fun fact: The movie’s quirky title ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ takes inspiration from the popular song “Ishq Sona Hai” from the 90s hit ‘Biwi No.1’—another David Dhawan blockbuster that starred Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

So, fans can definitely expect a nostalgic yet fresh Bollywood treat when it hits theaters on April 10, 2026.

Meanwhile, Varun isn’t slowing down. He’s gearing up for ‘Border 2’, the sequel to the iconic 1997 war drama ‘Border’. Directed by Anurag Singh, the new film reunites powerhouses Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty alongside Varun, promising another intense and patriotic saga.