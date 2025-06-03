‘Umrao Jaan’ re-release brings Rekha’s timeless grace back to the big screen

Here’s some cinematic nostalgia you didn’t know you needed—Rekha’s unforgettable 1981 masterpiece ‘Umrao Jaan’ is making its way back to the big screen this June!

The iconic film, popular for its soul-stirring poetry, exquisite visuals, and Rekha’s luminous performance, has been digitally restored in 4K by NFDC and NFAI.

Advertisement

It’s all ready to mesmerize audiences once more from June 27, with special screenings at select PVR INOX theatres across the country.

Advertisement

Directed by the legendary Muzaffar Ali, ‘Umrao Jaan’ is more than just a film. It’s an ode to a bygone era of grace, culture, and poetic romance.

Revolving in 19th-century Lucknow, the story follows the life of a courtesan-poetess, played with breathtaking depth and elegance by Rekha, whose portrayal earned her the National Award.

And the re-release isn’t just about the film. It’s a full celebration of its legacy. In a fitting tribute, director Muzaffar Ali is also unveiling a limited-edition coffee table book that dives deep into the making of the film.

Expect rare, never-seen-before photographs, original costume sketches, calligraphy, poetry, and intimate anecdotes from the set. It’s a behind-the-scenes treasure trove for cinephiles and art lovers alike.

Reflecting on her journey with ‘Umrao Jaan’, Rekha shared an emotional note: “’Umrao Jaan’ is not just a film I acted in—she lives within me, breathes through me, even now. None of us imagined, back then, how timeless it would become. Watching it return to the big screen feels like seeing an old love letter being read by a new generation. My heart is full.”

Muzaffar Ali echoed the sentiment, calling ‘Umrao Jaan’ a journey into a “forgotten tehzeeb” and praising Rekha’s performance as the soul of the film: “We tried to resurrect the elegance of a time where love and longing were expressed in verse. Rekha didn’t just play Umrao—she ‘became’ her.”

The film’s soundtrack, in composition of Khayyam with lyrics by Shahryar, still receives celebration over four decades later. Songs like ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’ and ‘In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke’ have become timeless melodies, etched in the hearts of generations.