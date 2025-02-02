Udit Narayan defends kissing fans at concert: “It’s just obsession”

Udit Narayan has come forward to defend himself after facing backlash for kissing female fans during a recent concert.

A video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, sparked controversy as it showed the singer kissing his fans while they took pictures with him. In the footage, the singer can even be seen kissing one fan on the lips, which quickly went viral.

During the concert, where Udit Narayan performed the iconic track “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” from the 1994 film ‘Mohra’. And, fans were excitedly interacting with the singer.

As the video gained attention, many criticized his actions, which led to a public outcry. However, the singer downplayed the incident in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Defending his actions, Udit Narayan explained that fans often get overly enthusiastic, and that these expressions of affection should not blow out of proportion.

He remarked, “Fans can be so crazy. We’re not like that, we’re decent people.”

He continued to stress that these interactions were not intentional in a disrespectful manner but were simply the result of fans showing their love in a way that might seem over-the-top.

Narayan further clarified that during large gatherings, fans sometimes express their admiration in unexpected ways, such as offering a handshake or even kissing the singer’s hands.

He dismissed the backlash, saying, “What’s the point of blowing this thing up now? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands.”

The singer emphasized that such actions are simply a display of fan devotion and should not receive undue attention. “This is all just obsession. You shouldn’t pay so much attention to it,” he concluded.