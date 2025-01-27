Twinkle Khanna slams rumours vilifying Kareena Kapoor as Saif Ali Khan got stabbed

Author Twinkle Khanna never shies away from calling out sexist and patriarchal behaviour. Recently Mrs Funnybones penned an article calling out ‘missus blaming’ where people blame wives for every shortcoming of the husband. She also lashed out at rumours stating that Kareena Kapoor was intoxicated while Saif Ali Khan was attacked. Additionally, Khanna also noted how fans blame Anushka Sharma when Virat Kohli doesn’t play well.

Twinkle Khanna penned a lengthy article deliberating on the subject in her column for the Times of India. She also took to social media to share an excerpt of her piece.

In her Instagram post, Khanna wrote, “This Sunday it’s all about why Biwis are clearly not considered number 1 except when it comes to taking the blame. After an actor was stabbed, ridiculous rumours swirled that his wife hadn’t been at home or had been too intoxicated to help him during the assault. People just enjoyed shifting the blame onto the wife, an all-too-familiar pattern. When the Beatles split, people blamed Yoko Ono. Melania is often criticised for being silent or having limited public opposition to her husband’s policies. Jill Biden has been held responsible for pushing Joe to continue his campaign. When Virat Kohli gets out, then Anushka gets booed. This is a widespread issue, not limited to couples in the public eye.”

Moreover, she noted how society somehow always finds faults in women even for their husband’s personal and professional shortcomings. “If your husband gains too much weight, you are not taking care of his health. If he loses too many kilos, you are not feeding him well.” She added, “If he’s caring, they’ll claim you’ve manipulated him; if he’s indifferent, they’ll blame you for not handling him right.”

Sharing a hilarious but sad anecdote she wrote, “Last week, I attended a small family gathering where one of the relatives remarked, ‘Look, my five uncles are bald, and the one who still has hair, he is the only one who is not married.” Reflecting, she penned, “In this context, I suppose it’s accurate to say that behind every man, loser or leader, stands a woman who is about to be vilified, at the drop of a hat, or with it firmly on her head.”

In her column, Twinkle Khanna also expressed her frustration over being called a ‘star wife.’ “Sitting for an interview, I am asked, ‘You are a star wife. Tell us what it’s like?’ While my first instinct is to bite the reporter’s index finger, I reply, ‘I am not sure that an entity like ‘star wife’ exists, unless, in the way that Manglik women marry trees, because of some Rahu Ketu ka dosh, you end up marrying Sirius or worse, Halley’s Comet.'”

She added, “After 20 years of answering this annoying question, I have an oyster-like attitude to irritants and the ability to craft black pearls of wisdom in response. I’m also often asked about and blamed for the difference in our political views. It’s almost like people believe he isn’t my husband but a toddler who will listen to me when I say, ‘Beta ji, please walk on the left side of the road, and I will give you a Frooti.'”

Recently, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his Mumbai abode by an intruder. The actor suffered six injuries during his scuffle with the intruder in his Mumbai abode. During the confrontation, the perpetrator stabbed the actor. A doctor from the hospital revealed that the actor suffered six injuries with one being very close to his spine. As per the FIR by Saif’s house staff, the thief was first seen in Jeh’s room. Upon confrontation, he demanded Rs 1 crore.