For Twinkle Khanna and Rajesh Khanna’s special day, she writes, “It’s our day together, now and forever.”

Twinkle Khanna celebrates her birthday on December 29, but it is also the birth anniversary of her father, Rajesh Khanna, Bollywood’s first superstar.

Twinkle posted a throwback picture to her Instagram account on Wednesday in which she can be seen kissing her father on the cheek. Further, she wrote, “He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It’s our day together, now and forever.”

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi on Tuesday, the eve of the 79th birth anniversary of Rajesh Khanna, whose name is associated with the term ‘superstar,’ a biopic has been announced. ‘Dark Star: The Loneliness Of Being Rajesh Khanna’ is Gautam Chintamani’s best-selling book.

Currently, Twinkle (47), her husband Akshay, and their daughter Nitara are residing in the Maldives where they are celebrating Twinkle’s birthday.

