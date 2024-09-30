Tusshar Kapoor says his Facebook accounts are hacked

Actor and producer Tusshar Kapoor recently revealed that his Facebook accounts—both public and private—were hacked, leading to his unexpected silence on the platform.

On Monday, the actor took to Instagram to inform his followers about the incident. He explained that his team was actively working to resolve the issue and regain control of the accounts. Kapoor reassured his fans, expressing gratitude for their patience and understanding during this challenging time, and said he looks forward to re-engaging with them soon.

The news stirred support from his followers, who left well-wishes in the comment section of his Instagram post, hoping the situation finds a resolution.

Tusshar Kapoor is not the first Bollywood star to face a cyberattack. Arjun Rampal also experienced a similar incident when somebody hacked his X (formerly Twitter) account. Like Tusshar, Rampal turned to Instagram to warn his followers not to interact with suspicious messages or tweets coming from his compromised account.

While the hacking situation goes on, Tusshar Kapoor continues to be active in the film industry. He is ready to star in the upcoming multi-starrer film ‘Welcome to the Jungle’.

Kapoor first made his Bollywood debut in 2001 with the film ‘Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai’, a remake of the Telugu hit ‘Tholi Prema’. His performance in the film, alongside Kareena Kapoor, earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Over the years, Kapoor built a career filled with both hits and misses. While some of his early films, like ‘Jeena Sirf Merre Liye’ and ‘Yeh Dil’, didn’t fare well at the box office, Kapoor found success in films like ‘Khakee’, ‘Kyaa Kool Hai Hum’, and the ‘Golmaal’ series.

Kapoor gained further recognition for his role as gangster Dilip Buwa in the action-packed ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, earning praise for his portrayal. He also starred in the critically acclaimed film ‘Shor in the City’ and later continued to appear in several commercial successes, including ‘Golmaal Again’ and ‘Simmba’.