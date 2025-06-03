Tu Meri Main Tera: Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday spark romance again

Bollywood’s favorite on-screen couple is back! Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are reuniting after nearly five years for a fresh dose of romance in their upcoming film ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’.

Yes, that’s the actual title—and no, it’s not a tongue twister challenge.

The first look from the film just dropped, and it’s already melting hearts. Snapped somewhere along the dreamy European coastline, Kartik and Ananya are seen locking lips while holding passports—suggesting some travel, love, and definitely drama.

Fans have been buzzing with excitement, and the image has already sent social media into a frenzy.

“Flying together… again!” wrote Kartik while sharing the picture, along with the big reveal: the film lands in cinemas on February 13, 2026—perfectly timed for the Valentine’s Day weekend.

The duo previously starred together in the hit rom-com ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, and their chemistry had fans wanting more. Now, with ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’, the wait is finally over.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans—who earlier worked with Kartik on ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’—the film is backed by Dharma Productions. While the storyline is being tightly guarded, fans are already predicting another emotional rollercoaster, likely drenched in love, drama, and possibly a few heartbreaks.

“Waited so long for this reunion, still feels unreal!” commented one user, while another simply wished the pair good luck, calling them “stunning together.”

Meanwhile, Kartik isn’t slowing down. He’s also set to lead ‘Nagzilla’, a rather wild-sounding creature feature from ‘Fukrey’ director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Think shirtless Kartik in a lair filled with snakes, eyeing a city like he’s about to go full mythological mayhem.

Scheduled to release on August 14, 2026, ‘Nagzilla’ promises to be a quirky, supernatural ride, with a dash of Kartik’s signature charm.