Trolled for cybercrime caller tune, Amitabh Bachchan says: “Sarkar ko bolo bhai”

Have you heard that cybercrime awareness caller tune with unmistakable baritone of Amitabh Bachchan? Chances are, you have. And, probably multiple times!

Some people listen, some ignore it, and a few, well, they head straight to social media to complain about it.

Advertisement

Recently, one such netizen, clearly tired of hearing Big B’s voice on the phone, sarcastically told him to “stop saying it on the phone.”

Advertisement

Recently, a user on social media took a dig at the cybercrime awareness caller tune that features voice of Amitabh Bachchan. For the unversed, this government-issued caller tune has been playing on phones across the country, reminding people to stay alert against online frauds.

When someone commented on it, apparently annoyed, and told Big B to “stop saying it on the phone,” the veteran actor didn’t hold back. With his classic humour, he fired back, saying, “Sarkar ko bolo bhai, unhone jo kaha humne kar diya” (Tell the government, brother, I just did what they asked me to do).

सरकार को बोलो भई, उन्होंने हमसे कहा सो किया — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 23, 2025

But that wasn’t the end. Another user, in an attempt to troll him about his age, called him “Buddha sathiya gaya” (The old man has gone senile).

Big B’s comeback was legendary. Without missing a beat, he wrote, “Ek din bhagwan na karein woh jaldi aaye, aap bhi sathiya jaayenge. Parantu humare yaha kahawat hai – jo sathaa, woh patha.” (God forbid, that day will come for you too. But we have a saying – the older you get, the wiser you become.)

Amitabh Bachchan’s social media game has always been strong. Whether it’s his early morning poetic posts, personal reflections, or cheeky responses to trolls, he knows exactly how to keep his millions of followers engaged.

On the work front, Big B last appeared in ‘Vettaiyan’, where he shared screen space with the legendary Rajinikanth, as well as actors Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati. The film, which released last year, created quite a buzz among fans of both superstars.

Up next, Amitabh Bachchan will appear in the highly anticipated Hindi remake of ‘The Intern’, alongside Deepika Padukone.