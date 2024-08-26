Triptii Dimri unwinds with farm dreams after ‘Bad Newz’ success

Actress Triptii Dimri, celebrated for her recent hit ‘Bad Newz,’ is taking a breather amidst nature after her film’s success. This past Sunday, Dimri shared glimpses of her tranquil getaway on Instagram Stories, featuring her picking grapes at a local farm. The actress expressed her dreams of owning a farm herself in the video caption, saying, “Manifesting my own little farm.”

Known for her laid-back approach to sharing vacation moments, Dimri typically posts her travel snapshots with some delay. Her recent film ‘Bad Newz,’ a comedy where she starred alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, has exceeded Rs 100 crore at the global box office. Prior to this, Dimri gained significant acclaim for her role in ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor, a blockbuster that grossed over Rs 800 crore worldwide.

Looking ahead, Triptii Dimri is ready to appear in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ the latest installment of the popular horror-comedy series, where she will star alongside Kartik Aaryan. This role follows Aaryan’s recent appearance in the sports biopic ‘Chandu Champion.’ Additionally, Dimri has several exciting projects lined up, including ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ with Rajkummar Rao and ‘Dhadak 2,’ which features her opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. ‘Dhadak 2’ is a sequel to the 2018 film ‘Dhadak,’ itself a Hindi adaptation of the Marathi hit ‘Sairaat.’

Dimri’s career continues to soar as she explores new roles and projects, solidifying her place in the Bollywood spotlight.