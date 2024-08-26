Shefali Shah expresses desire to join Telugu Cinema

Shefali Shah, celebrated for her powerful roles in films like ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ and ‘Delhi Crime’, has expressed a strong admiration for Telugu cinema and a keen interest in joining the industry. During a recent event in Hyderabad, Shah engaged in a lively discussion with over 400 women present and more than 3,000 viewers online. The actress, known for her compelling performances across various media, praised Telugu films for their unique blend of grandeur and storytelling.

“I truly admire Telugu cinema,” Shefali Shah remarked. “Their films, whether it’s the ‘Baahubali’ series, ‘RRR’, ‘Kalki’, or ‘Sita Ramam’, are truly magical. The way they mix epic scale with captivating narratives is exceptional. I would love to collaborate with them if given the chance.”

This revelation has sparked excitement among fans who are eager to see how Shah’s dynamic acting style could infuse new energy into Telugu films.

Shah’s career began on the Gujarati stage and transitioned to television with notable roles in shows like ‘Hasratein’ and ‘Kabhie Kabhie’. Her film debut came with a minor part in ‘Rangeela’ (1995), but it was her role in the 1997 TV series ‘Hasratein’ that brought her significant recognition. She continued to build her reputation with impactful roles in films such as ‘Satya’ (1998), for which she received a Filmfare Critics Award, and ‘Gandhi, My Father’ (2007), where her portrayal of Kasturba Gandhi earned her the Best Actress award at the Tokyo International Film Festival.

Shah’s versatility was further highlighted in films like ‘Monsoon Wedding’ (2001), ‘Waqt: The Race Against Time’ (2005), and ‘Lakshmi’ (2014). Her performance in ‘The Last Lear’ earned her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress, cementing her status as one of India’s most respected actresses. With such an impressive track record, the prospect of Shah entering the Telugu film industry promises to be an exciting development for both her fans and the industry itself.