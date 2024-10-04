Triptii Dimri cried at home during ‘Laila Majnu’ shoot; Here’s why

The new crush of the town, Triptii Dimri became an overnight sensation and earned the moniker ‘National Crush’ following her appearance in Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal.’ Despite having a small role in the film, her role garnered her immense fame and since she is on a film signing spree. Despite having received fame with ‘Animal,’ she got her big break as a leading lady in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Laila Majnu.’ Ahead of the release of her upcoming film, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,’ Triptii reveals that acting was never on her list. Moreover, she states that she cried after going home during the filming of ‘Laila Majnu.’

In her conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Triptii Dimri opened up about how she entered the tinsel town. “I just wanted to do something different. I was never academically good and told my parents I was going to give it (modelling) a try.” Moreover, she added that her parents weren’t elated at her decision to enter the entertainment or the modelling field. They were also apprehensive about her moving to Mumbai since she was a shy and introverted girl.

Talking about her first acting gig in ‘Poster Boys’ alongside the Deols, she remarked that acting was a completely new territory for her. “I didn’t know the meaning of DOP (director of photography) or what a POV (point-of-view) shot was. I didn’t perform well in it because I didn’t know the ‘a’ of acting.” However, Triptii’s stint with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol helped ease her parents’ apprehensions. It was at this moment, Triptii Dimri decided to give acting a shot.

As the conversation progressed, she stated that she failed the initial audition for Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Laila Majnu.’ However, as fate had it in her cards, the casting director crossed paths with her again. At that point, the casting director felt she looked Kashmiri enough for the role and asked her to re-audition. Subsequently, she got her big break opposite Avinash Tiwary.

Talking about her experience with filming ‘Laila Majnu,’ she revealed, “Even then, I didn’t know acting. I would sit in workshops with my director- Sajid Ali, and Avinash Tiwary and they would have discussions on acting, backstory and characterisations. I would just sit there, blank-faced, not knowing anything” She added, “I would go home and cry thinking, ‘Am I doing the right thing?’ because I didn’t understand what they were saying or their language.” Triptii added that although a part of her wanted to quit, another part pushed her to continue.

Subsequently, she went on to star in the folk horror, ‘Bulbbul’ and the psychological film ‘Qala.’ Both films earned her critical acclaim. Eventually, Triptii starred in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal,’ amassing commercial success.

Moving forward, apart from her upcoming movie with Rajkumar Rao, she has two more titles in the pipeline. Triptii’s next is ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, and ‘Dhadak 2’ opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.