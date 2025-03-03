Tiger Shroff unveils gritty ‘Baaghi 4’ poster on his birthday: Edgier Ronnie returns

Tiger Shroff marked his 35th birthday with a special treat for fans — the first glimpse of his upcoming action thriller ‘Baaghi 4’.

The actor shared a striking new poster from the film, hinting at a more intense and transformed version of his iconic character, Ronnie.

The poster, released on social media by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, shows Tiger in a fierce avatar. Blood trickles down his forehead, a cigarette dangles from his lips, and his piercing gaze exudes raw aggression.

The tagline, “This time he is not the same”, teases a significant evolution in the character.

Expressing his gratitude to fans, Tiger reflected on how the ‘Baaghi’ franchise shaped his career. In his caption, he wrote, “The franchise that gave me an identity and allowed me to express my eagerness to prove myself as an action hero… is now the franchise that is changing my identity.”

He acknowledged the unwavering support from audiences over the years, adding, “He’s definitely not the same this time, but I hope you guys accept him the way you did 8 years ago.”

Directed by A. Harsha, a celebrated filmmaker from the Kannada film industry making his Bollywood debut, ‘Baaghi 4’ promises to deliver high-octane action with a fresh narrative twist. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie is set to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

The ‘Baaghi’ series has been synonymous with action-packed entertainment since its debut in 2016. The first film, inspired by the Telugu movie ‘Varsham’ and the Indonesian hit ‘The Raid: Redemption’, established Tiger Shroff as a rising action star.

Its sequel, ‘Baaghi 2’, released in 2018, was a remake of the Telugu film ‘Kshanam’, and featured Disha Patani alongside Tiger Shroff.

‘Baaghi 3’, which hit screens in 2020, saw Tiger team up with Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in a larger-than-life action spectacle.