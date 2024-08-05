Tiger Shroff launches Matrix Dance Academy, expanding his dance passion

Bollywood’s dynamic star Tiger Shroff is dancing his way into a new chapter of his career with the launch of his very own dance academy, named ‘Matrix Dance Academy’. Known for his awe-inspiring stunts and magnetic dance moves in films like ‘Whistle Baja’, ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’, and ‘Mast Malang Jhoom’, Shroff is now set to take his passion for dance beyond the screen.

Matrix Dance Academy marks Shroff’s debut into the world of dance education. This new venture comes as a natural extension of his ongoing entrepreneurial efforts, which also include ‘Prowl’, a brand focused on activewear and accessories, and ‘MMA Matrix’, his fitness initiative. With this academy, Shroff aims to bring a diverse range of dance styles to enthusiasts across India, offering classes in contemporary, jazz, hip-hop, ballet, and more.

The academy will cater to dancers of all levels, from novices to advanced performers, with specially designed programs that promise a comprehensive learning experience. Shroff’s vision is to provide aspiring dancers with top-notch instruction and the opportunity to develop their skills under the guidance of world-class mentors.

Advertisement

As Shroff steps into this new role, excitement is building among his fans and the broader dance community. The actor’s dedication to his craft and his new academy suggests that he is poised to make a significant impact on the dance scene in India. Meanwhile, Shroff continues to prepare for his next major film project, ‘Baaghi 4’, where he is expected to dazzle audiences once again with his signature moves and charisma.

In launching Matrix Dance Academy, Tiger Shroff not only expands his entrepreneurial portfolio but also aims to inspire and nurture the next generation of dancers, contributing to the vibrant and evolving landscape of dance in the country.