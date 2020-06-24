Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has triggered several questions on nepotism. Many of the B-town celebs including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor have been slammed by people on social media.

Amidst all this, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan finally opened up on what looks like a never ending debate. Alia is the daughter of Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt and has been subjected to a lot of flak on social media.

Soni Razdan sided with the daughters and sons of stars in general and replied to a tweet from Hansal Mehta. She went on to question people who have been speaking about the debate. Soni wrote, “The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also those who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so? (sic).”

The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also thise who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so ? — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) June 23, 2020

Replying to the tweet from her, Mehta also went on to mention how the idea behind this is publicity and to only target certain people.

He wrote, “The debate has been narrowed down to target certain people. Not for the sake of reform or larger good. Before nepotism ends we must work towards reducing hypocrisy and ‘vested interest publicity’. Bullying must end. Bullies must be called out. Not talent.”

The debate has been narrowed down to target certain people. Not for the sake of reform or larger good. Before nepotism ends we must work towards reducing hypocrisy and ‘vested interest publicity’. Bullying must end. Bullies must be called out. Not talent. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 23, 2020

This has divided the film industry into two halves. Not just this, artists have also stepped forward and spoke on how Bollywood and music mafias are trying to control the newcomers making their way in the industry.