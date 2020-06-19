TV actor Mahesh Shetty, who was a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput finally, paid his last respects to the late actor. Sushant Singh’s untimely demise has left everyone in a state of shock and grief. According to reports, the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room, at his duplex apartment on Sunday morning and the postmortem report said his death was due to asphyxiation by hanging.

Shetty took to his Instagram handle and remembered his long association of 13 years with the Kai Po Che star, adding that he will now hold many grudges against him.

Mahesh shared a picture of him along with Sushant in which the two of them can be seen posing on a bike together, perhaps while on a bike ride at night. Mahesh wrote, “So much has been left unanswered and there’s so much more left to talk. I’ll tell you all about it, when I see you again (sic).”

He has also left a long emotional note which reads, “It’s a strange feeling… I have so much to say yet I’m speechless. Sometimes in life, you meet someone and feel an instant connection as if you’ve known him all your life and you realise that you don’t have to be born from the same womb to be brothers. This is how we met… We met as brothers.”

“We hit it off over our love for food and long walks in Film City and didn’t realise when and how we became such an integral part of each other’s lives. Both introverts, both amazingly old fashioned when it came to our friendship, both living in a little private world of our own. So many memories, our journeys, our endless chats (he could talk about anything under the sun with equal conviction), food, films, books, nature, science, relations and lots of bakwaas… He was like a kid in a candy shop and that boundless energy laced with all the limitless dreams was always infectious. He made me feel loved,” he added.

Mahesh said that his bond with Sushant was ‘sacred’ and never needed any ‘public validation’. “We shared a unique bond and I was always glad that our relationship never needed any public display of affection or a public validation. It was sacred for both of us. How I wish I had captured it all in a lot more pictures so at least I have had something to look back at now. But still, I’m thankful, at least I have the last 13 years’ journey filled with memories to cherish and hold on to for the rest of my life. His success, his achievements, his work… he was always a perfectionist and no matter what I say, I will never be able to explain the genius in him. I could never express how happy I felt every time I watched his film on the big screen and all the days and nights of hard work he put behind those characters. He was an inspiration to almost everyone around me and that made me even more proud. He was always so full of life with dreams in his eyes. All those who loved him always automatically became a part of my family too and will always remain that way,” he wrote.

Sushant’s death left a permanent void in his life, Mahesh said. “I never thought I’ll ever be writing all this for you brother. Here we were planning on our retirement farming dreams and now this… I somehow always knew that you were the blessed one… But never expected that he’d take you away so soon. I’ll always behold your legacy to heart and wouldn’t want it to go waste. I wish the world celebrates your life as much as your work. Feel as if there is a sudden void which will never be filled again. For every important event of our lives, we were always there for each other. How do you even explain if you suddenly lose a piece of your heart? How do you convince yourself to live with all the why’s, all the other hundreds of questions and what-ifs? I’m sorry but I’ll always hold so many grudges now. How I wish you would have opened up your heart completely. You knew that Shetty hai aur tere saath humesha rahega. Then why??? Baat to kar leta yaar !!! How I really wish that call would have come through kamini… Life can never be the same !!! I know how much you loved the stars… Dharti Maa Ki Kasam, I’ll be looking out for you every night brother,” he wrote.

Sushant died on June 14 and his last rites were performed on Monday. Mahesh refused to talk to the media and his team even issued a statement saying, “As we all are deeply pained and shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise… So is Mahesh Shetty. He has lost a brother, a very dear friend and is still coming to terms with the shock and reality and is completely heartbroken. We, his team, request the media and all of you, on his behalf, to please give him some privacy and let him grieve for his loss.”

Sushant’s ashes were immersed in Patna on Thursday. According to sources, the ashes were immersed in the Ganga river.