Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has once again brought focus on the alleged practice of nepotism in Bollywood. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir, of “Teri mitti” fame, on Tuesday, took to Twitter to slam the practice, asking propagators to “grow some real talent” in their backyard and to “make films within” their family.

“Why is #Nepotism limited to actors? Barring a few exceptions, why these prestigious film families don’t produce writers and directors? Maybe because actors can be cultured in a Nepotism Laboratory and others are born talented? I’m just confused, pls help,” tweeted Manoj Muntashir on Tuesday.

“I am not against #Nepotism, but let’s be fair. Please make films within your family. Grow some real talent in your backyard. Imagine today’s industry without the gems like @neerajpofficial @anuragkashyap72 @anubhavsinha #ImtiazAli @kabirkhankk #AnuragBasu N others with no big surname,” the lyricist wrote in a separate tweet.

The lyricist had earlier this year announced in an emotional tweet that he would not be attending any award ceremony in future, after his song “Teri mitti” from the film Kesari failed to win at a prominent ceremony. Netizens had reacted to his post mentioning how nepotism rules the film industry.