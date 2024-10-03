‘Tenu Sang Rakhna’: Alia Bhatt teases new ‘Jigra’ track ft Arijit Singh

Alia Bhatt is building excitement for her upcoming film ‘Jigra’ by teasing fans with a new song, “Tenu Sang Rakhna.”

This soulful track, sung by the beloved Arijit Singh and Anumita Nadesan, adds to the growing anticipation for the film, which is ready to hit theaters on October 11, 2024. Alia recently shared a brief teaser of the song, offering a touching glimpse of the sibling bond between her character and Vedang Raina’s.

In the teaser, we see a heartfelt moment where Vedang’s character hugs Alia. Alia captioned her social media post with, “Kujj na howe, ya sab ho jaawe – tenu sang rakhna! In the voice of Arijit Singh & Anumita Nadesan, #TenuSangRakhna song out tomorrow!”

‘Jigra’ follows the story of Satya, played by Alia Bhatt. She is a sister with fierce determination who will do anything to protect her brother, Ankur, portrayed by Vedang Raina. The recently released action-packed trailer highlights Satya’s strength and resilience, with a powerful line from Alia’s character:

“Maine kabhi nahi kaha, main sahi insaan hu. Main sirf, Ankur ki behen hu.” This sets the tone for what promises to be an emotional and action-filled ride.

The film also features an impressive soundtrack. Aside from “Tenu Sang Rakhna,” another song, “Chal Kudiye,” has already gained attention. Fans can look forward to a modern take on the classic track “Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka”. Vedang Raina showcases his singing talent in this song.

Directed by Vasan Bala, known for his previous works like ‘Monica O My Darling’ and ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, ‘Jigra’ brings his signature style to the screen. The film is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Bala, and is being produced by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions.