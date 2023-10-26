Tara Sutaria Fights for Survival in ‘Apurva’

After unveiling the intriguing first look, the makers of the intense survival thriller ‘Apurva,’ starring Tara Sutaria, have launched the trailer on Thursday.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, ‘Apurva’ is the story of an ordinary girl facing extraordinary circumstances, determined to survive and thrive. Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dhairya Karwa also feature in this gripping thriller.

Tara gave fans a glimpse of her never-seen-before avatar on Instagram, sharing the trailer with the caption, “If fierce had a name, it would be Apurva. A fight for survival like no other, watch this wild and gritty tale only on @disneyplushotstar from Nov 15. #Apurva #ApurvaOnHotstar.”

The trailer introduces Tara’s character, deeply in love with her to-be husband, Siddharth (Dhairya Karwa). Their romantic life takes a drastic turn when Apurva gets kidnapped.

The engrossing visuals reveal a dramatic and fierce transformation of Tara as she taps into her inner strength to survive.

As soon as the trailer was released, the actor’s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. Malaika Arora wrote, “Can’t wait to watch it @tarasutaria.” One user exclaimed, “Apurva killing it.”

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat expressed, “Apurva was a great opportunity to bring an adrenaline-pumping, powerful story to life. Audiences will witness a remarkable transformation in Tara’s character, and Rajpal Yadav, in a menacing role, will surprise fans with his new avatar! Abhishek brings a unique charm to his characters, and his role in Apurva will further elevate his reputation. It was an unforgettable experience working on this story with creative powerhouses like Murad Bhai, Star Studios, and Disney + Hotstar, who provided the perfect platform to bring this thrilling story to life as I envisioned it.”

Tara Sutaria, the lead in the project, shared her thoughts: “I am overwhelmed by the immense love and appreciation our first look has received. ‘Apurva’ has been the most challenging and rewarding experience for me in terms of performance, and it is distinctly different from any role I’ve played before. The fierceness and power of this character captivated me from the beginning. This is the role I’ve been yearning for since the start of my career, and I can’t wait for audiences to see the film from November 15, on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Rajpal Yadav, known for his comic roles, said, “It’s always essential to keep innovating and doing something different, regardless of your career stage. I was looking for a role I had never done before, something that could surprise today’s audience who always seek novelty, and Apurva was the perfect story for me to be a part of, which is releasing on November 15 on Disney+ Hotstar. My menacing character will take the audience by surprise.”

Abhishek Banerjee added, “This is one of the most fearsome characters I’ve played so far, and bringing the required level of evil and menace to each scene was quite challenging, but it was a great journey working with such an exemplary team! I am very excited for the audience to watch Apurva from 15th November on Disney+ Hotstar.”

‘Apurva’ is set to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 15. (ANI)