‘Tanvi The Great’ release date confirmed as Anupam Kher drops emotional first look

‘Tanvi The Great’ release date: Anupam Kher is stepping behind the camera once again—and this time, he’s bringing a story packed with emotion, courage, and a fresh face to Indian cinema. The veteran actor has officially announced that his directorial film ‘Tanvi The Great’ will hit theatres on July 18, 2025.

And with the first poster already stirring curiosity, this one’s gearing up to be a film worth watching.

Taking to Instagram, Kher shared the striking first look of the film featuring debutante Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role.

The poster shows her standing tall beside Indian army officers, with the tricolour waving in the background.

‘Tanvi The Great’ release date announcement:

Along with the reveal, Kher wrote a powerful message: “They called her different, but she never saw that as a weakness. While the world tried to fit her into boxes, she chose to break them, one by one.”

He added, “#TanviTheGreat is a reminder that being different doesn’t make you less, it makes you unstoppable.”

Besides introducing Shubhangi Dutt to the big screen, ‘Tanvi The Great’ also boasts a heavyweight cast that includes Iain Glen (of ‘Game of Thrones’ fame), Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, and Nasser.

What adds even more prestige to the project is its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it had screening at the Marché du Film. The global stage debut hints at the kind of cinematic ambition Kher is aiming for.

As for Kher himself, he’s pulling double duty—not just directing, but also playing Colonel Pratap Raina, a pivotal character in the film. Speaking about the challenges of juggling acting and direction, he admitted it wasn’t easy: “The most difficult thing is to act and direct a film simultaneously. Luckily, I was surrounded by an extremely experienced technical team and a brilliant set of actors. They made my job slightly easy,” he shared.

Calling his character “complex,” Kher teased that Colonel Raina undergoes significant transformation in the narrative—something he hopes will resonate deeply with the audience.