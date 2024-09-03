Tamannaah in ‘Stree 2’ stands out with impactful cameo

Tamannaah Bhatia, known for her striking performances and dance skills, recently added a new feather to her cap with her appearance in the special song “Aaj Ki Raat” from the hit film ‘Stree 2’. This sequel, which features a star-studded cast including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi, has been making waves at the box office since its August release, setting several new records.

In a candid interview, Tamannaah opened up about her decision to join the ‘Stree 2’ project, especially after her previous success with the song “Kaavaalaa” from the blockbuster ‘Jailer’. The latter, which featured her dancing alongside the legendary Rajinikanth, became a global sensation and remains a favorite on social media. Given this backdrop, Tamannaah admitted to feeling a bit daunted about her next big performance.

Reflecting on her involvement in ‘Stree 2’, Tamannaah expressed her initial apprehension. She was concerned about living up to the high standards set by her recent work in “Kaavaalaa.” “After the success of Kaavaalaa, I had worries about whether I could top what I had already achieved,” she confessed. The pressure of following up such a hit was significant, making her decision to take on ‘Stree 2’ both exciting and nerve-wracking.

Despite her reservations, Tamannaah’s decision to take part in “Aaj Ki Raat” had large influence from the film’s director, Amar Kaushik. According to Tamannaah, it was Kaushik’s vision that persuaded her to come on board. “When Amar approached me and explained that the song was crucial to the storyline, I knew immediately that I had to be part of it,” she said. This pivotal role in the film was not just another song but a key element in the narrative, which made the project particularly appealing to her.

Tamannaah also discussed her broader career strategy, emphasizing her desire to avoid being a typecast. She noted that while shorter roles might seem less significant in terms of screen time, they can often be pivotal to the story. “I’ve had phases where I was stereotyped as the ‘girl-next-door’,” she explained. To counter this, she started choosing roles that defied expectations, focusing more on the impact of her performance rather than the length of her role.