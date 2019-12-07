When it comes to naming the cutest star kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu’s names shine right at the top. Taimur and Inaaya are the most adorable munchkins in Bollywood and their photos instantly go viral on social media.

Be it their cute activities while heading to the airport or their time together at the playschool, the cousins have managed to send the nation into a frenzy with their cute smiles.

On Friday, actress Soha Ali Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share an adorable pic of the two cousins, Taimur and Inaaya. In the picture, Taimur can be seen joining sister Inaaya on the swings at the Pataudi Palace. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s li’l munchkin can be seen giving a cute expression to show that he’s having a fun time swinging while Inaaya looks surprised. Taimur can be seen sporting a cool grey tee with blue track pants and shoes. On the other hand, Inaaya looks cute in a hot pink tracksuit with shoes.

As the cousins swayed on the swings, Taimur and Inaaya’s sweet smiles made for an adorable click. It seemed the two cousins were making the most of the winters as they spent time together with their parents at their ancestral home. Alongside the click, Soha wrote, “Up up and away! #timandinni (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Up up and away ! #timandinni A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Dec 6, 2019 at 1:21am PST

Earlier, during the day, Innaya’s dad Kunal Kemmu shared a photo while posing with wife Soha, Kareena and Saif at the palace. The two couples looked elated as they soaked in the winters at the Pataudi Palace in style.

View this post on Instagram Cold Blue and Royal Blue #winter #aboutlastnight A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Dec 5, 2019 at 9:28pm PST

A day back, when Saif and Taimur were leaving Mumbai, a video surfaced online in which the Laal Kaptaan actor seemed to be pacifying a crying Tim.

Soha and Kunal have also been sharing photos from their vacation with Inaaya. Looks like the two cousins, Taimur and Inaaya, are surely going to break the internet by a storm.