Actress Taapsee Pannu has started work on her upcoming film, Looop Lapeta. She tags the film as crazy fun and, going by her latest post, she looks forward to having a more relaxed schedule shooting for the film than the demanding regime of her other upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket.

Taapsee posted an image on Instagram of Rashmi Rocket, where she plays an athlete. She had to undergo a strict fitness regime for the film and in the image she is seen running on a racing track.

“The boot camp like schedule 1 gets done, now running towards the lola family. Going to have a very chill cool stopover with the looopers. The best unwinding I could’ve asked for! This is going to be ‘crazy’ fun. #RashmiRocket to #LooopLapeta,” Taapsee wrote as the caption.

Rashmi Rocket casts Taapsee as a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee’s husband in the Akarsh Khurana film.

Loop Lapeta is directed by Aakash Bhatia. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1998-released German film, Run Lola Run.