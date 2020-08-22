Actress Taapsee Pannu on Friday announced she will start shooting for her upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket, in November.

“Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November,” she wrote on Instagram. Along with it, she posted a picture of her look in the film.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Rashmi Rocket is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee’s husband in the project.

Taapsee also has Haseen Dillruba and Shabaash Mithu lined up.