Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Thursday offered a glimpse of her new apartment. She shared it has been a challenge to ready the apartment during pandemic-hit 2020, but she is now all set for housewarming.

“It’s been an ordeal to get this apartment ready through the challenging 2020. Finally #PannuPind is ready for house warming. It is going to begin with the mandatory sound check with my favourite playlist. Coz we like to shake up our guests a little bit #HomeIsHappiness #BeautifulHouse #BeautifulSound #Soundbar #SoundCheck,” Taapsee wrote in an Instagram post along with a picture shot at her new apartment.

This comes just a few days after the Income Tax (IT) department carried out massive operations against Taapsee Pannu and several Bollywood personalities including filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Phantom Films.