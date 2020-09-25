Actress Taapsee Pannu has shared what was going on in her mind before she tried stand-up comedy last year.

“Moments before I went on stage to do try my hand at stand up comedy for the first time ever. Bundles of nerves is an understatement of what I looked like.I’m glad the frequency of my humour matched the audience’s expectations so we could create a moment of resonance that still gives me giggles to cherish,” she wrote on Instagram.

Taapsee made her debut as a stand-up comedian with a series, “One Mic Stand”, in 2019, where she was mentored by comedian Angad Ranyal.

“More importantly I was happy no one asked for the ticket money back.#OneMicStand #TheFirst,” she quipped.

Taapsee’s upcoming line-up of films are “Haseen Dillruba” , “Shabaash Mithu” and “Rashmi Rocket”.