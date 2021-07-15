The production business is attracting a lot of actors these days. In addition to expanding their work, it lets them pick which movies they want to appear in. In addition to Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut, actress and producer Taapsee Pannu has also launched her own production company.

The company will be led by Pranjal Khandhdiya, who has several decades of industry experience. The producer is also working on Taapsee’s Rashmi Rocket and has produced films like Super 30, 83, Soorma, Piku, Mubarakan, and Azhar.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared her excitement, “Last year when it was almost a decade since I plunged into the dream this Indian Film Industry is, I never knew I will not just float but actually learn to swim my way through. For someone who never dreamt of being a public figure I am forever grateful to everyone who has bestowed so much love and trust in me and my work.”

Taapsee added further, “Time for some payback, because with great power comes greater responsibility. So wish me luck and I promise to try my best to bring the best, coz the view is the best from the “outside” 😁

Writing a new chapter of life , now as a producer with the “Outsider Films”

#OutsidersFilms #NewChapter.”

Following the announcement, Tapsee also shared a series of posters of her upcoming film, which is said to go on floors in 2022.

The diva wrote in a caption, “You haven’t seen it all….As yet! #Blurr #AjayBahl #PawanSony.”