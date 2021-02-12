Actress Taapsee Pannu on Thursday shared a still from Goa where she is currently filming her forthcoming flick Looop Lapeta.

In the photo, the actress can be seen seated in a shack on a beach, with the setting sun forming the backdrop. Taapsee informed that she is enjoying her last off-day of the final schedule of the film’s shoot.

“Ending the last off day of the last schedule be like… The in-house lens man making sure the colour, expression n pose is on point @atulkasbekar. #LooopLapeta,” Taapsee captioned the photo on Instagram.

Looop Lapeta is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run, starring Franka Potente and directed by Tom Tykwer. Bollywood has already adapted the concept in 2003, by way of late Anant Balani’s Ek Din 24 Ghante, starring Nandita Das and Rahul Bose.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has also started training for her next film Shabaash Mithu, where she will essay the role of Indian women’s cricket team skipper Mithali Raj.