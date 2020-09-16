On Wednesday, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar slammed actress Kangana Ranaut on twitter for her caustic comments against veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan.

“Sickening Kangana. Shameful comment! Bas karo please. Apne zehen ki zindagi khud tak seemit rakhi, gali deni hai toh mujhe do. Main tumhari bakwaso khushi khushi khushi sunungi aur yeh keechad kushti ladungi tumjare sath. Bado ki izzat bhartiya sanskriti ka pehla sabak hai aur tum toh kathit rashtrawadi ho (Enough, please. If you want to abuse, then abuse me. I will happily listen to you and wrestle you in the dirt. Respecting elders is the first lesson of Indian culture, and you claim to be a nationalist),” Swara tweeted.

A day before, Jaya Bachhan has spoken against the people who are trying to stain the Bollywood industry. However, she has not named anyone in particular, her reference was clear considering the latter has been badmouthing the film industry for a while now, calling it “gutter” and claiming that 99 percent of Bollywood takes drugs. In response, Kangana had slammed Bachchan, saying: “Jayaji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also,” Kangana said.

Where Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has shaken the whole nation, many developments have taken place in the industry. Where the usage of drugs has been exposed, few hidden secrets have come forward in the same light. Swara slams Kangana for disrespecting Jaya Bachchan.