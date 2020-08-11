Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, hopes for a positive outcome of the Supreme Court hearing with regards to the petition filed by his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty. The actress sought for a transfer of the FIR against her from Bihar Police to Mumbai Police.

Shweta took to Instagram, where she shared a picture that had “Pray, It’s powerful” written on it. She urged all the fans to pray for a positive result.

She wrote: “I request everyone to pray for a positive outcome of the Supreme Court hearing. #Warriors4Sushant #LetsPray #Godiswithus #JusticeforSushantSingRajput.”

The ED on Monday grilled Sushant’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit Chakraborty and brother Showik, besides others in connection with the probe into the late actor’s financials.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14. His family has lodged an FIR against Rhea and several other for abetment to suicide among other charges.