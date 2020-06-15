Day after Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise, actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday afternoon visited the hospital in Mumbai where his body has been kept. The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai’s Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital. As per the reports, the actor suffered asphyxia due to hanging, which is stated to be the provisional cause of death.

If rumours are to be believed, Rhea and Sushant were dating. Rhea has not yet reacted to the news of his death publicly.

Meanwhile, according to a report in ANI, Rhea will be questioned by the police in connection with the case.

Amidst the novel Coronavirus scare, Rhea was seen wearing a mask at the hospital and had covered her head with a white dupatta. Neither Rhea nor Sushant ever made any announcement regarding their relationship status. The duo were often spotted on dinner dates and even went on holidays together.

In an interview to IANS, earlier this year, Rhea said she prefers no intrusion into her private life, and that is the reason she never reacts to the rumours of her relationship with Sushant. Asked if all the recent headlines about their reported affair takes away her focus from work, Rhea had told IANS, “Sushant is a dear friend. I have known him for many years! No more comments on this.”

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family has also arrived from Bihar for his funeral. His last rites will take place today at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Vile Parle, the actor’s spokesperson said.

Sushant, who initially began his career with TV shows including Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta and then got his breakthrough in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che, passed away just a few days after the shocking death of his former manager Disha Salian, who had jumped off a building.