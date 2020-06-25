Sushant Singh Rajput took his last breath on June 14, 2020, leaving behind millions of people heartbroken.

According to reports, the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room, at his duplex apartment and the postmortem report said his death was due to asphyxiation by hanging.

Amidst all this, certain sections of people had also come up with multiple theories related to the late actor’s death. This has also led to the demand of a CBI enquiry on his death. Now, these speculations have been put to an end through Sushant’s final post mortem report.

On Wednesday, the final postmortem reports were out which were analyzed by a team of five doctors. The report has confirmed that the actor has died of asphyxia as a result of hanging. As of now, the Mumbai police has written a letter to the DG Forensics and is awaiting the viscera report. Apart from that, it has also been revealed through the same report that there are no signs of strangulation thereby ruling out any kind of foul play involved in Sushant’s death, reported Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police is conducting an investigation into the suicide of the late actor. Till date, around 23 people have been summoned by the Mumbai Police and their statements have been recorded. Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty went to the Bandra police station to record her statement. The police also recorded the statement of Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who was close to Rajput.

The police is also probing the angle of professional rivalry and has received a copy of the contract signed by Sushant from Yash Raj Films. Mumbai’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe confirmed to ANI that the investigating officer has received a copy of the contract from Yash Raj Films.

Sushant initially began his career in the television industry and gradually climbed up the ladder. He made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che.

However, his popularity reached its heights when he was roped in for the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the popular Indian skipper. Sushant’s last performance was in Dil Bechara which is yet to be released.