In the fresh update, Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, Siddharth Pithani has revealed that he has received around “thousand messages” from the actor’s fans, some of which are death threats. Siddharth was present in the house when Sushant died by suicide in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

In an interview to CNN News18, he said that he wants the CBI to look into the matter and find a resolution. Since Sushant’s death, he said that, “I’ve gotten around thousand messages from Sushant’s fans mostly, accusing me of a lot of things and giving me death threats. I don’t know if they are Sushant’s real fans, or just people expressing their anger. I request them to give us some space and let the system do its job.” Siddharth has registered a complaint with the Hyderabad police with regard to the matter.

Also, there were allegations on Siddharth that pages from the actor’s diary were missing. However, he denied saying that Sushant used to sometimes tear out pages himself. In a separate interview to Times Now, Siddharth responded to allegations that three pages from Sushant’s diary were found to be missing. He said that he’d seen Sushant write in his diary often, and the actor had even shared details about one diary in particular.

Ever since Sushant’s death, Siddharth has been vocal about his sudden demise. Siddharth has been speaking to several news channels since Sushant’s death. In a previous interview, he said that Sushant had told him to not interfere in his financial matters, after Siddharth and other members of Sushant’s staff brought to his notice that his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty seemed to be spending his money.

On Friday, hours after the ED rejected Rhea Chakraborty’s request for deferring her questioning, the actor appeared before the financial probe agency in Mumbai. According to top ED officials, the probe agency has prepared a set of over 20 questions related to the financial transactions from the bank account of late actor, reported IANS.