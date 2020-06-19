Sushant Singh Rajput left this earth on June 14. According to reports, the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room, at his duplex apartment and the postmortem report said his death was due to asphyxiation by hanging. Since then, there has been an outpouring of grief in the film fraternity for the young actor. Recently, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, too, paid tribute to him and his immense knowledge with a doodle. He also revealed that he has offered a film to the actor before he actually made his Bollywood debut.

A Twitter user responded to his tribute by questioning why Vivek did not work with Sushant while he was still alive. “Wo Jab zinda tha tab kuch movies offer kar sakte the aap,” he wrote.

Vivek revealed that Sushant was to make his Bollywood debut with his film, Hate Story, but Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms did not release him. “I had signed him for Hate Story – his first movie contract. But Balaji didn’t release him,” he tweeted.

Hate Story was released in 2012, and featured Nikhil Dwivedi, Gulshan Devaiah and Paoli Dam in the lead roles. At that time, Sushant was playing the lead role in Balaji Telefilms’ popular show Pavitra Rishta along with Ankita Lokhande. He eventually made his big screen debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che! in 2013.