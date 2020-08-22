Sushant Singh Rajput’s high-profile case is already under the CBI and a special SIT team has started the probe. According to reports, the CBI has formed five teams to lead the investigation. The CBI team was exempted from the mandatory quarantine. For initiators, while it was being reported that they would recreate the crime scene at Sushant’s apartment, they took the cook of the late actor into custody today. Reports have been floating on social media stating that the agency will interrogate the doctors who conducted the autopsy of the late actor at Cooper Hospital.

In the latest development, it is being reported that the keymaker, who came to open the door to Sushant Singh Rajput’s bedroom on June 14, was asked to stop the work immediately if he heard any sound from inside the room. The key maker, on condition of anonymity, revealed that when he received a call to open the lock, he was unaware that the house belonged to Sushant Singh Rajput. Also, he added that while Siddharth Pithani called him, he was given Rs 2000 and asked to leave as soon as he broke the lock.

He added, “I received a call to open the lock at 1:05 pm on June 14, Siddharth Pithani gave me a call and I told him to Whatsapp me the picture of the lock. They sent the photo after that I went to the house on the sixth floor. I told them if I will make another key, it will take half an hour, but breaking the lock would hardly take 5 minutes and then they asked me to break the lock,” narrates the key maker.

Moving further, he said that he was told to stop the work immediately if there was any sound from inside the room. Also, the keymaker revealed that the lock was computerised and he had to break it using a hammer. Later, when he broke the lock, he was given Rs 2,000 and was asked to leave the place. The keymaker went on to reveal that he was not allowed to look or enter inside the actor’s room and was taken away from there.

The keymaker hasn’t received any call from the probe agency yet. However, he would cooperate with the officials if summoned, he said.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Etimes, Nupur Prasad, the CBI’s Superintendent of Police is leading the team and they will be looking into the gadgets of the late actor as well. Recently, the CBI team was snapped leaving the Bandra Police station.