Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death has taken a new route after the Supreme Court has ordered the CBI to probe into the matter. Ever since, the CBI team has been looking out for every detail in the case. The team has even visited Sushant’s Bandra flat where he was found dead and recreated the crime scene to know every possible detail. However, as per a fresh development, it looks like the CBI will have to struggle with the forensic evidence as 80 per cent of the viscera samples have already been used in the original probe.

However, forensic experts have preserved the remaining samples. “Nearly 80 percent of the organ samples have been used for analysis. The blood was analysed for DNA, which is preserved. Nothing suspicious was found. The remaining samples have been sealed and preserved at FSL, Kalina. They can be used for a second analysis in case of disputes,” a forensic expert was quoted saying in a report published in Mid Day.

The expert further stated that while the collected samples might be sufficient for CBI’s specific reanalysis, it might be a concern during repeat tests. A source also stated that he hasn’t found anything incriminating from the crime scene and that there is no scope for analysing the crime scene further, as it wasn’t preserved by the local police.

Highly placed sources investigating the case said, “The FSL scientist from Kalina who had visited the crime scene for analysis found a cigarette butt and medicine strip, which were also analysed as non-biological samples along with a glass, but nothing incriminating was found.”

“There is no scope for further crime scene analysis as it has not been preserved by local police, so subsequent missing of vital clues cannot be ruled out. With Sushant’s body cremated, the CBI will have to rely on the post-mortem notes and the video footage of the autopsy. This may not be sufficient to ascertain direct foul play as no nail clippings, or finger swab were preserved,” the source said.

It seems like collecting forensic evidence will come as a big challenge for the CBI team in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Meanwhile, the team has been grilling late actor’s friend Sidharth Pithani and cook Neeraj.