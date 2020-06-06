Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Sunny Leone is in Los Angeles, spending most of the time with her family. She is an avid social media user and keeps on giving a sneak peek into her life via social media platforms. It seems like Sunny is having a great time in the US.

On Saturday, the actress shared a new post with her fans giving a glimpse of her li’l girl Nisha. Sunny took her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber for horse-riding and shared a glimpse of the four-year-old learning the ropes of the sport.

Sharing two pictures on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Taking my little girl Nisha to her first riding lesson. She looks like a little mini pro already. Good Job Nisha…So proud of you! (sic).”

In one of the pictures, Sunny can be seen posing in front of her house as she prepares to leave for a ranch. The other picture shows Nisha sitting on a white horse with complete safety gear, including a mask.

Recently, Sunny shared pictures and videos from one of her outings with her kids. Most probably a wildlife park, she shared a picture of herself feeding a giraffe. “Felt so blessed we could support this wild life learning center in the middle of two crisis’ they are all working hard to feed and care for these animals and returning as many back to the wild as possible,” she had captioned it.

Sunny had flown to the US in the second week of May.