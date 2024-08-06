Sunny Leone urges media to move past her adult film label

In a candid interview, Sunny Leone addressed the persistent label of her adult film career, revealing her frustration over its continued use by the media. Leone, who has been active in Bollywood for over a decade, expressed her displeasure at the way her past is often highlighted, despite her significant achievements in the Indian film industry.

Leone remarked, “When I first arrived in India, it was common for people to use certain labels or tags. It was something I expected. But now, after 13 years, it’s frustrating that this topic still comes up. We should be focusing on the work we’re doing now and moving forward. It’s not interesting anymore; it’s just part of my past. We all evolve and grow, and it’s odd when publications use it just for attention.”

Sunny Leone began her journey in the Indian entertainment industry in 2005 as a red carpet reporter for MTV India. She gained further prominence in 2011 with her appearance on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. She also hosted the Indian version of ‘Splitsvilla’, showcasing her versatility and growing popularity in the mainstream media.

Leone made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 film ‘Jism 2’, directed by Pooja Bhatt. This marked the beginning of her transition from adult films to mainstream cinema. Her film career expanded with notable roles in ‘Jackpot’ (2013), ‘Ragini MMS 2’ (2014), and ‘Ek Paheli Leela’ (2015). She also appeared in ‘Tera Intezaar’ (2017) and ventured into Malayalam cinema with ‘Madhura Raja’ in 2019.

Despite her successful career in various film and television projects, Leone feels that the focus on her past work in the adult industry detracts from her accomplishments in Bollywood. Her comments highlight a broader issue of how past experiences can sometimes overshadow current achievements, and she is hopeful for a shift in the narrative that celebrates her contributions to the entertainment industry rather than dwelling on her earlier career.